Birthday Bash & Music Festival

to

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Birthday Bash & Music Festival celebrating 101 years of the Walden' Ridge Civic League. * Birthday cake, ice cream, balloons, hayrides, vendors, music, fun * Music all day - blues, ragtime, bluegrass, gospel, pop * Supervised children's free-play area * Bar-B-Que, hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and beer for purchase. See you at the "Home of the Mt. Opry", 2501 Fairmount Pike across from Wayside Presbyterian in Walden on Signal Mt.

Info

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
423-886-4568
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Birthday Bash & Music Festival - 2022-06-18 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Birthday Bash & Music Festival - 2022-06-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Birthday Bash & Music Festival - 2022-06-18 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Birthday Bash & Music Festival - 2022-06-18 16:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

June 15, 2022

Thursday

June 16, 2022

Friday

June 17, 2022

Saturday

June 18, 2022

Sunday

June 19, 2022

Monday

June 20, 2022

Tuesday

June 21, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours