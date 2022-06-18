× Expand Charlie Stone Parents and kids come together to celebrate the 101st birthday of the Walden's Ridge Civic League with balloons, ice cream and cake.

Birthday Bash & Music Festival celebrating 101 years of the Walden' Ridge Civic League. * Birthday cake, ice cream, balloons, hayrides, vendors, music, fun * Music all day - blues, ragtime, bluegrass, gospel, pop * Supervised children's free-play area * Bar-B-Que, hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and beer for purchase. See you at the "Home of the Mt. Opry", 2501 Fairmount Pike across from Wayside Presbyterian in Walden on Signal Mt.