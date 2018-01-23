Bitcoin Meetup

Learn about Bitcoin and the other new cryptocurrencies. Meet other Bitcoiners. This is an informal hands-on group for all experience levels. Bring your laptop or smart phone with (if you have one) your Bitcoin wallet to the 4th floor.

If you already know about Bitcoin, this is the place to share your knowledge.

If you know nothing about the subject, but want to learn, this is the place to start.

Open discussions/BS/hands-on/playing-with-hardware anytime from 5 to 6 pm with the formal meeting from 6-7 pm.