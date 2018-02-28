Bitcoin Meetup

Learn about Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies and meet other bitcoiners. This is an informal hands-on group for all experience levels. Bring your laptop or smart phone with your Bitcoin wallet (if you have one) to the first-floor auditorium.

If you already know about cryptocurrencies, this is the place to share your knowledge.

If you know nothing about the subject, but want to learn, this is the place to start.

Open discussions/BS/hands-on/playing-with-hardware anytime from 5 to 6 pm with a presentation promptly at 6 pm. Sign up at https://www.meetup.com/Chattanooga-Bitcoin-Adventurers/ for the subject of the next meeting presentation.