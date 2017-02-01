Black Art in America Exhibit

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

African American visual art is the visual representation of our people's history, hopes and dreams. Jazzanooga has partnered with BLACK ART IN AMERICA™ (BAIA) to present an exhibit of African American art by nationally known artists from February 1 - April 30, The show is curated by BAIA Founder/Director, Najee Dorsey.

BLACK ART IN AMERICA™ (BAIA) is the leading online portal and social network focused on African-American Art with visitors from over 100 countries visiting our site each month and about half a million visitors to our social media pages for Black Art In America™ and Do You Basel?™.

