Black Art in America Exhibit

African American visual art is the visual representation of our people's history, hopes and dreams. Jazzanooga has partnered with BLACK ART IN AMERICA™ (BAIA) to present an exhibit of African American art by nationally known artists from February 1 - April 30, The show is curated by BAIA Founder/Director, Najee Dorsey.

BLACK ART IN AMERICA™ (BAIA) is the leading online portal and social network focused on African-American Art with visitors from over 100 countries visiting our site each month and about half a million visitors to our social media pages for Black Art In America™ and Do You Basel?™.

Open to the public during office hours check our website for more information.