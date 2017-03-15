Black Coffee Discussion Series

The best conversations happen over a cup of coffee. Black Coffee is a new dialogue series created to grow connections between Chattanooga's communities of Color and local arts and culture efforts.
Each month, join us for a morning of free coffee, a presentation, and some conversation led by artists of color and representatives from Chattanooga's arts organizations.
This monthly gathering will be moderated by Jazzanooga's co-founder, James McKissic!
This month's guest speaker is Nadini Murdandi, Chief Curator at Hunter Museum of American Art.
Info
Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map