Black Coffee Discussion Series

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The best conversations happen over a cup of coffee. Black Coffee is a new dialogue series created to grow connections between Chattanooga's communities of Color and local arts and culture efforts.

Each month, join us for a morning of free coffee, a presentation, and some conversation led by artists of color and representatives from Chattanooga's arts organizations.

This monthly gathering will be moderated by Jazzanooga's co-founder, James McKissic!

