Black History Trivia + Giveback Event

to

Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy 818 Georgia Ave. Ste 114, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come giveback to the Chattanooga community and celebrate Black History Month with the Bethlehem Center and Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy!

On February 17th, Lil Mama's will be donating 15% of all meal proceeds to the Bethlehem Center's Bethlehem Leadership Unit (B.L.U.).

This event will also feature Black History Trivia starting at 4:00 pm!

-----------

The Bethlehem Leadership Unit is a Bethlehem Center program for high school aged students. This program strives to strengthen our youth’s interpersonal skills and provide an outlet for them to enhance their growing leadership abilities as they prepare to take on higher education or the competitive workforce. The program accomplishes this by providing students with social-emotional learning curriculum, tutoring, enrichment experiences, community engagement opportunities, bible study, and more.

Info

Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy 818 Georgia Ave. Ste 114, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
615-904-5815
to
Google Calendar - Black History Trivia + Giveback Event - 2022-02-17 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black History Trivia + Giveback Event - 2022-02-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black History Trivia + Giveback Event - 2022-02-17 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black History Trivia + Giveback Event - 2022-02-17 11:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 7, 2022

Tuesday

February 8, 2022

Wednesday

February 9, 2022

Thursday

February 10, 2022

Friday

February 11, 2022

Saturday

February 12, 2022

Sunday

February 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours