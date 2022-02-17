Black History Trivia + Giveback Event

× Expand The Bethlehem Center Black and White Creative Illustration Black History Month Awareness Print Posters (Instagram Post) Come giveback to South Chattanooga and celebrate Black History Month with the Bethlehem Center and Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy!

On February 17th, Lil Mama's will be donating 15% of all meal proceeds to the Bethlehem Center's Bethlehem Leadership Unit (B.L.U.).

This event will also feature Black History Trivia starting at 4:00 pm!

The Bethlehem Leadership Unit is a Bethlehem Center program for high school aged students. This program strives to strengthen our youth’s interpersonal skills and provide an outlet for them to enhance their growing leadership abilities as they prepare to take on higher education or the competitive workforce. The program accomplishes this by providing students with social-emotional learning curriculum, tutoring, enrichment experiences, community engagement opportunities, bible study, and more.