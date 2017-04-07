The Black Jacket Symphony in Chattanooga, TN

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Fleetwood Mac's Rumours

Tickets are $25 & $35.

Password pre-sale begins Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 AM EST and concludes Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 PM EST.

Pre-sale password: HOWDY

On Sale: Friday, March 3 at 10:00 AM EST

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster: http://bit.ly/2mulmp1

Tickets are also available at Memorial Auditorium Box Office or by calling 800-745-3000.

All Ages | Reserved Seating

Doors are at 7:00 PM | Show at 8:00 PM

For more information about the artist, please visit http://www.blackjacketsymphony.com/.

