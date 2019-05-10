Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape'

Google Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with a first class lighting and video production. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album. With no sonic detail being overlooked, the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album. Following the album and a brief intermission, the Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform a collection of greatest hits by the evening's artist.For more info on The Black Jacket Symphony or to view videos of past performances, visit blackjacketsymphony.com or facebook.com/blackjacketsymphony.

Info

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Black Jacket Symphony: Journey's 'Escape' - 2019-05-10 20:00:00
DI 16.12

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours