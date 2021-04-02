Black Light Ball
Chattanooga's first Drag Rave! Show is $15/person and starts at 9pm.
Find out more at our ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-light-ball-tickets-148057769775
to
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
-
