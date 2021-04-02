Black Light Ball

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Black Light Ball

Chattanooga's first Drag Rave! Show is $15/person and starts at 9pm.

Find out more at our ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-light-ball-tickets-148057769775

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Black Light Ball - 2021-04-02 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black Light Ball - 2021-04-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black Light Ball - 2021-04-02 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black Light Ball - 2021-04-02 21:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 25, 2021

Friday

March 26, 2021

Saturday

March 27, 2021

Sunday

March 28, 2021

Monday

March 29, 2021

Tuesday

March 30, 2021

Wednesday

March 31, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours