Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone?

Black Music Month is an annual celebration, which was initiated in 1979, to explore the cultural influence of Black American music around the world.

Join us as we showcase Emmy award documentary, "What Happened, Ms Simone?"

African American Classically trained pianist, dive-bar chanteuse, black power icon and legendary recording artist Nina Simone lived a life of brutal honesty, musical genius, and tortured melancholy.

FREE ADMISSION WITH TICKET REGISTRATION

Doors open at 5:30pm...Movie begins at 6pm

Refreshments will be provided...