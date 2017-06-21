Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone?

to Google Calendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Black Music Month is an annual celebration, which was initiated in 1979, to explore the cultural influence of Black American music around the world.

Join us as we showcase Emmy award documentary, "What Happened, Ms Simone?"

African American Classically trained pianist, dive-bar chanteuse, black power icon and legendary recording artist Nina Simone lived a life of brutal honesty, musical genius, and tortured melancholy.

FREE ADMISSION WITH TICKET REGISTRATION

Doors open at 5:30pm...Movie begins at 6pm

Refreshments will be provided...

Info

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Black Music 2017: What Happened, Miss Simone? - 2017-06-21 18:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours