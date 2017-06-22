Black Music 2017: Nite Cap Series Feat. Mary Edwards

MLK Boulevard was once the place to be for Chattanooga's live music scene. Jazzanooga is reaching back and bringing you a Night Cap!

Named after one of the boulevard's legendary jazz joints, the Night Cap is an intimate concert series featuring local and regional talent.

This month we are extremely proud to feature Mary Edwards!!

Mary Edwards is an up and coming soulful jazz vocalist. Mary is a member of the “Voices” of The Creative Underground.

She was a member of the Hezekiah Walker WLIB Radio Choir. She is an aspiring Jazz Artist who is currently working on a project release. In addition to singing on stage, she recently portrayed “Nettie in “The Color Purple Musical”.

She has performed at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, The Camp House, Jazzanooga, The Hunter Museum, Miller Plaza and Night Fall.