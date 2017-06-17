Black Music 2017: Sound of Motown

Black Music Month is an annual celebration in June, which was initiated in 1979, to explore and acknowledge the cultural influence of Black American music around the world.

We are celebrating by paying homage to one of the biggest African American record label that achieved significant crossover success and paved the way for the sound of SOUL; Motown Records.

Join us with a rousing tribute to Motown's distinctive soul-infused pop music sound that solidified its popularity in American culture, and showcase Motown's impact on all music.

Motown once known as Hitsville, USA, propelled the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and so many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Come out and celebrate with us as we will be "Dancing In The Streets!"