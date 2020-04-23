Black Professionals at the Hunter: Goes Virtual

× Expand Picasa

BPATH is a bi-monthly series of events designed to offer opportunities for Chattanooga’s African American community to engage more deeply with the Hunter Museum.

You're invited to join us for the first virtual event! Sit back, get your favorite drink, and enjoy a night of community. culture. connections.

Facebook Event: facebook.com/events/2685849674978274/

In honor of the Hunter's Southbound exhibition, this edition of BPATH will focus on photography. We would also love to share your Southbound exhibit-inspired photos during the virtual event!

Please upload, by April 22, new photos or old favorites that represent relationships, home, community, and pride for sharing during the event. Please submit your photos at this link: forms.gle/vheVksNgou9JuwSV9. Max 3 photos per guest. If you have any questions, contact acausey@huntermuseum.org

Please register online: events.r20.constantcontact.com. To protect this space further, you’ll receive a password protected zoom chat link 24 hours before the event.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.