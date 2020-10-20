Black Professionals at the Hunter: Heroes

The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s Black professionals to an evening together at the museum. Network and enjoy a cash bar on the Hunter terrace, then discover Heroes: Real, Imagined, and Moving Forward with a movie screening and an in-gallery interactive discussion on these themes in the Hunter collection.

You must register to attend. If you are more comfortable joining us remotely, we’ll have a zoom link available for you to participate in the gallery discussion from home. All registrants can join us at the museum in-person or take part from home, and can decide the day of what works best.

Safety notes: Guests will check-in on the outside terrace where they can grab a cocktail. Guests while outside may remove their masks and enjoy the bar. While inside the museum masks will be required. We can assure everyone that masks, distancing, and extra cleaning will be practiced throughout the evening. Guests may choose to take part in what feels most comfortable and interests them.

The BPATH series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.