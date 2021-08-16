Black Professionals At The Hunter

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections featuring performances by local Black creatives, networking, and sweet treats from Black culinary entrepreneurs.

This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all Black professionals. Registration is required

For questions please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.

Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career
4232670968
