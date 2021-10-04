Black Professionals at the Hunter

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Visitors gathered in the gallery for a performance

CBlack Professionals at the Hunter

hattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections.

“Complicated Cultures and Conversations: A Moroccan Artist’s Perspective” is this evening’s theme, featuring performances by poet Erika Roberts and singer Karla Felecia Scaife. There will also be a cash bar with specialty drinks and dessert treats from Lil Mamas.

This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all Black professionals.

Register now: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eiirnoff6db1f091&oseq=&c=&ch=

For questions please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

Note: most of this evening’s event will be held outside, with masks and distancing required during the indoor portions.

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.