Black Professionals @ the Hunter

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to celebrate the holidays with BPATH and a night of community, culture, and connections. Tonight will be all about Vision and Vibrancy in Family: Art in Color with performances by C-Grimey & The Freedom Rydaz and The Flow Creatives.

This free bi-monthly series is designed by and created for all Black professionals.

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status. For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals. This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.

