Black Professionals @ the Hunter

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals. Tonight’s theme is "The Dream in Our Eyes: Power, Presence, and Purpose" featuring discussions about work by renowned contemporary Black artists and performances by musician C-Grimey and poet Calebthepoet with jazz from Stelly Bruno. We will also be featuring food from Lil Mamas and a cash bar.

Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career
4232670968
