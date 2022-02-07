× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Hunter Museum, "Black Professionals @ the Hunter"

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals. Tonight’s theme is "The Dream in Our Eyes: Power, Presence, and Purpose" featuring discussions about work by renowned contemporary Black artists and performances by musician C-Grimey and poet Calebthepoet with jazz from Stelly Bruno. We will also be featuring food from Lil Mamas and a cash bar.