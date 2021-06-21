Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Celebrating Juneteenth

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Black Professionals @ the Hunter

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a Juneteenth week celebration of community, culture, and connections.

To celebrate Juneteenth, the BPATH committee invites other African American professionals to enjoy a dance performance by Monica and Cherokee Ellison, gallery experiences in the Hunter's current exhibit "Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah", networking games for everyone to reconnect, and sweet treats from Passion Pies.

This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all Black professionals.

Register now: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei2nh91iea1e5dbd&oseq=&c=&ch=

For questions please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.

