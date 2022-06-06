Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Community, Culture, Connections (and Collecting)

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections.

This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals. This month we’ll be celebrating collecting as BPATH committee members share their own personal collections and everyone shares what inspires them. Enjoy music from Stelly Bruno and Kofi Mawuko and delicious Caribbean treats from The Island Vibe. A cash bar will be available.

For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.

Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career, Politics & Activism
