Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Community Culture Connections

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections.

This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals. Tonight we’ll be welcoming the Littleton H. Mason Singers as featured performers as well as celebrating national poetry month with poets Andreya Toney and Jody Harris. All of this will be presented in response to themes found in art by renowned contemporary Black artists.

We will also be featuring sweet treats from local Black owned culinary entrepreneurs and a cash bar.

Register now: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=biviezbab&oeidk=a07ej37xsq246fe2304

For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Business & Career
to
Google Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Community Culture Connections - 2022-04-04 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Community Culture Connections - 2022-04-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Community Culture Connections - 2022-04-04 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Community Culture Connections - 2022-04-04 17:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 21, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

March 22, 2022

Wednesday

March 23, 2022

Thursday

March 24, 2022

Friday

March 25, 2022

Saturday

March 26, 2022

Sunday

March 27, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours