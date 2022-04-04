Black Professionals @ the Hunter: Community Culture Connections

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Group of people smiling

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections.

This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals. Tonight we’ll be welcoming the Littleton H. Mason Singers as featured performers as well as celebrating national poetry month with poets Andreya Toney and Jody Harris. All of this will be presented in response to themes found in art by renowned contemporary Black artists.

We will also be featuring sweet treats from local Black owned culinary entrepreneurs and a cash bar.

Register now: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=biviezbab&oeidk=a07ej37xsq246fe2304

For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals.

This event is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Credit Union, EPB, and Coca-Cola Bottling United.