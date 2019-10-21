Black Professionals @ the Hunter

to Google Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to an evening at the museum. This bi-monthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, and a chance to network and meet other professionals, all while enjoying great drinks, food, and music.

FREE and open to the public; please register in advance.

Special thanks to EPB, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, and Coca Cola for their support of this series.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career
4232670968
to Google Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Black Professionals @ the Hunter - 2019-10-21 17:30:00
DI 16.38

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 19, 2019

Friday

September 20, 2019

Saturday

September 21, 2019

Sunday

September 22, 2019

Monday

September 23, 2019

Tuesday

September 24, 2019

Wednesday

September 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours