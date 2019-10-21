Black Professionals @ the Hunter

The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to an evening at the museum. This bi-monthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, and a chance to network and meet other professionals, all while enjoying great drinks, food, and music.

FREE and open to the public; please register in advance.

Special thanks to EPB, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, and Coca Cola for their support of this series.