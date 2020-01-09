Blak Origin Moment: Healing

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Community experience of healing and self care led by African American meditation and natural healing practitioners in response to the themes of Blak Origin Moment.

FREE and open to the public.

