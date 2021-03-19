Blended Family plus Fantastic Confabulation
About the bands:
We are Blended Family!
We were all raised differently, had troubles, sorrows, laughter, joy, and have a love for music and unity. We are a Blended Family brought together through music and we are more than ready to share our love with each and everyone of you.
Coming together to dance, spread love, music, laughter, and unity!
Tony Tortora: Bass and Vocals
Bobby Cooley: Guitar
Jake Evatt: Keyboard
Dion Simmons: Drums
Christopher Hoy aka Choy: Percussion
Fantastic Confabulation is a high eneregy 5 piece band working out of Chattanooga TN. We play a mix of soul based music including funk, R&B,Jazz, Fusion, Latin and other world music.
Fantastic Confabulation is:
Joel Brett Warren - Guitar, vocals, keys
Tony Tortora - Bass, vocals
Mark Lasley - Drums
Phil Kurtz - Baritone and Tenor saxes, vocals
Alex Kurtz - Alto and Soprano saxes, keys, vocals