Blended Family plus Fantastic Confabulation

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

About the bands:

We are Blended Family!

We were all raised differently, had troubles, sorrows, laughter, joy, and have a love for music and unity. We are a Blended Family brought together through music and we are more than ready to share our love with each and everyone of you.

Coming together to dance, spread love, music, laughter, and unity!

Tony Tortora: Bass and Vocals

Bobby Cooley: Guitar

Jake Evatt: Keyboard

Dion Simmons: Drums

Christopher Hoy aka Choy: Percussion

Fantastic Confabulation is a high eneregy 5 piece band working out of Chattanooga TN. We play a mix of soul based music including funk, R&B,Jazz, Fusion, Latin and other world music.

Fantastic Confabulation is:

Joel Brett Warren - Guitar, vocals, keys

Tony Tortora - Bass, vocals

Mark Lasley - Drums

Phil Kurtz - Baritone and Tenor saxes, vocals

Alex Kurtz - Alto and Soprano saxes, keys, vocals

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
