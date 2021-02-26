Blended Family

This Friday Night 2/26 come check out Blended Family at the Chattanooga Hemporium! (aka Stone Cup Cafe/The Dark Roast)

Blended Family will perform 2 sets for a limited capacity audience so get there early to make sure you catch some live music!

This event will also be live streamed so stay up to date as we post links for you to enjoy the music at home.

In accordance with Hamilton County guidelines, masks are mandatory, and social distancing is required.

We are Blended Family!

a jazz-influenced psychedelic rock/jam fusion band

We were all raised differently, had troubles, sorrows, laughter, joy, and have a love for music and unity. We are a Blended Family brought together through music and we are more than ready to share our love with each and everyone of you.

Coming together to dance, spread love, music, laughter, and unity!

Tony Tortora: Bass and Vocals

Bobby Cooley: Guitar

Jake Evatt: Keyboard

Dion Simmons: Drums

Christopher Hoy aka Choy: Percussion