Blippi The Musical

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippis charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the Live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show. This show contains Flashing Lights, Haze (Fog), and Confetti. Children under 2 years old do not require a ticket to sit on a parents lap, but all other customers do.