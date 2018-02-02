Block By Block describes the concept for In-Town Gallery’s February front wall show. A colorful melange of 6” x 6” blocks hung in a grid pattern and covering the front wall will greet visitors at the entrance. Fancy, funky, intricate and minimal styles will all be vying for attention as experimentation is encouraged. The creators will be in a festive mood trying to figure out who the miniatures were made by as both 2 and 3 dimensional artists stretch their normal boundaries. The First Friday reception is 5pm to 8pm, February 2 at 26A Frazier Avenue.
Block by Block
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
