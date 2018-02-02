Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces

Are you looking for something to brighten a small space? What about a narrow or oddly-shaped area? Need a spring wedding gift for that artistic niece? Have you always wanted a piece of art created by your favorite In-Town artist, but did not have the room for a large piece? Block by Block is the answer.

The February In-Town Gallery exhibit will feature a colorful display of 6” x 6” artwork, most done on wooden blocks, displayed in a grid pattern. The artists have been encouraged to experiment, and whether intricate or minimal, humorous or serene, the small works will each be vying for your attention, block by block. The challenge is to choose between them!

Each piece is priced at a reasonable $60, with discounts for multiple pieces. For new collectors, this is your opportunity to own original art by a popular local artist for an affordable price.