Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces

Google Calendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Are you looking for something to brighten a small space? What about a narrow or oddly-shaped area? Need a spring wedding gift for that artistic niece? Have you always wanted a piece of art created by your favorite In-Town artist, but did not have the room for a large piece?  Block by Block is the answer.

The February In-Town Gallery exhibit will feature a colorful display of 6” x 6” artwork, most done on wooden blocks, displayed in a grid pattern. The artists have been encouraged to experiment, and whether intricate or minimal, humorous or serene, the small works will each be vying for your attention, block by block. The challenge is to choose between them!

Each piece is priced at a reasonable $60, with discounts for multiple pieces. For new collectors, this is your opportunity to own original art by a popular local artist for an affordable price.

Info
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Block by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces - 2018-02-02 17:00:00
Digital Issue 15.04

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Thursday

February 1, 2018

Friday

February 2, 2018

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours