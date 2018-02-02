Block by Block Opening Reception

Block By Block describes the concept for In-Town Gallery’s February front wall show. A colorful melange of 6” x 6” blocks hung in a grid pattern and covering the front wall will greet visitors at the entrance. Fancy, funky, intricate and minimal styles will all be vying for attention as experimentation is encouraged. The creators will be in a festive mood trying to figure out who the miniatures were made by as both 2 and 3 dimensional artists stretch their normal boundaries. The First Friday reception is 5pm to 8pm, February 2 at 26A Frazier Avenue.

This unique show was featured annually a few years ago and is back by popular demand. The block show is specifically priced to appeal to new collectors with discounts for multiple pieces. Bargain hunters can select one or pick several to form a grouping. The variety is mind boggling and the challenge is to see them all. The word is out: anything goes! Definitely decorative, the surfaces range from designs painted on silk, hand moulded clay tiles, mounted photographs and a complete array of painted pieces.

The rest of the gallery will have the usual arrangement of sculptures. wood pieces, shawls, silk wearables, stained glass, paintings and laser sculpted metal. Meet the artists and start your collection at the reception. In-Town Gallery is located among the hip restaurants and shops on the North Shore and is open every day, year round, except for major holidays. Hours are 11am - 6pm Monday - Saturday, 1pm - 5pm Sunday and until 8pm on first Fridays. Call 423-267-9214, visit: www.intowngallery.com and www.facebook.com/intowngallery.