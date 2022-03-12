Block Printing Upcycle - In-Person Class

× Expand thechattery.org Block Printing Upcycle

Custom carved blocks are not just good for printing on paper, they are also excellent for printing on fabric. In this class, we will use available blocks to print on a selection of fabric samples. If you attended the Beginner Block Printing class, bring your completed blocks for a greater selection in mixing block motifs. Old t-shirts and scarves are also excellent printing canvases. Participants may bring a few items to practice with during the available time of the class.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.