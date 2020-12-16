Blood Assurance Blood Drive

In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has significantly increased. Are you looking for a way to serve our local community? This is our opportunity to help. Join us as we team up with Blood Assurance for a Blood Drive December 16th!

** To sign up, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/springhill or call 423-756-0966. Appointments aren’t required, but they are appreciated! **

ALL donors will receive a FREE fleece blanket and covid-antibody testing (upon request).

For every donor, $10 will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga!

