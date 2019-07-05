During the month of July, In-Town Gallery features “All That Blooms and Grows”, a joint show by potter Laurie Graham and painter Julie Turner. Their love of nature and of Chattanooga’s colorful and textured landscapes are the inspiration for their artistic creations. This show combines Graham’s creative and often whimsical pottery with Turner’s dramatic large scale paintings, resulting in a feast for the eye and the imagination! “All That Blooms and Grows” is on display through the month of July with a reception July 5th, 5-8 pm.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 30 artists, including paintings in many media, hand-painted silk scarves and clothing, sculpture, pottery, and handcrafted wood items. Also featured are works in stained glass and exquisite handmade jewelry, and a special section dedicated to fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram!