Blue Cumberland takes the Wanderlinger Stage Friday, July 16th!

Doors 8:00PM | Show 9:00PM | Cover $10

21+ after 9:00PM.

ARTIST BIO:

"Like a fresh pair of socks out of the dryer, Blue Cumberland feels familiar yet brand new at the same time. Their high energy shows will have you singing and dancing along to everything from Flatt and Scruggs to Tull to their own grassbackward bluegrass originals. This six piece crew has been honing their harmonies and own fawnky take on bluegrass for years all around the Chattanooga area, playing everywhere from train cars to dive bars. They’ll have you boogieing out of your shoes and forgetting you have to work tomorrow!"

