We're excited to welcome Blue Cumberland back to the stage!

$10 Cover. Doors at 8, show at 9. 21 and up only.

Come hang out, grab a beer, and listen to some grassbackwards bluegrass!

Our kitchen is open until 9pm and Chef Carolyn has crafted some wonderful menu items for you. Come by early and grab dinner before the show!