The Blue Dog Project: Mixed Media Pets

In this workshop we will create a mixed media piece of your own pet using decorative papers and acrylic paint. No art experience required, just a mind open to creativity. We will guide you through the entire process to make a meaningful gift for yourself or loved one. All pets welcome (we’ve even done a lizard before). Just send in two or three good photos of your pet. We will choose the best suited and prepare a sketch of your animal friend (think head and shoulders school portrait style). One pet per sketch. You will then collage, paint, and draw your masterpiece. All supplies provided, however if you have special papers you’d like to use, feel free to bring them. It’s suited to beginners and is as easy as paint by numbers.

Deadline to register is February 22. Send photos upon registration and no later than Feb 22.

Supplies: All supplies included.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.