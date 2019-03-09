Blue Good Hollow Ensemble

Google Calendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00

Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The Ensemble features Dr. Clark Eldridge (deaconbluz) White, a performer, music educator, and consultant. He has performed throughout the South, hosted a radio show in Atlanta, and has been with Holysmoke Band since 1997. In Chattanooga, he has appeared at Riverbed Festival, Bessie Smith Strut, Riverfront Nites, and Nightfall.

Info
Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Blue Good Hollow Ensemble - 2019-03-09 19:30:00
DI 16.05

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Friday

February 1, 2019

Saturday

February 2, 2019

Sunday

February 3, 2019

Monday

February 4, 2019

Tuesday

February 5, 2019

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours