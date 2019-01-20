Grey Rocks at Cravens Terrace announces its much-anticipated "Day of Celebration & Awareness" to mark the completion of the first phase of historic restorations taking place at the notable Lookout Mountain home with a preview party and benefit.

The signature event "Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness" will take place on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. coinciding with the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse (which will take place later that evening at 12:12 a.m.) at Grey Rocks at Cravens Terrace (1509 Caroline Street, Chattanooga, TN 37409).

Named in honor of Grey Rock's new owner Garnet Chapin's beloved rescue dog, "Blue Moon," who came from Cleveland, Tenn., the event will help raise funds for low-cost animal care provider Dixie Day Spay located in Cleveland, Tenn. and serving the greater Chattanooga/Cleveland region.

Reserve Tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple. To reserve your tickets visit www.gandhicenterforpeace.org/donate and make your donation.

The evening includes:

Tours of Grey Rocks (on the hour)

Live Music

Silent Auction

Screening of Grey Rocks' American Institute of Architects (AIA) Film Short entitled, "From the River to the Mountain: Protecting Cultural Landscapes"

Heavy Hors d'Oeuvres and Beverages