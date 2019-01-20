Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness

to Google Calendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00

Grey Rocks at Craven's Terrace 1509 Caroline Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Grey Rocks at Cravens Terrace announces its much-anticipated "Day of Celebration & Awareness" to mark the completion of the first phase of historic restorations taking place at the notable Lookout Mountain home with a preview party and benefit.

The signature event "Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness" will take place on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. coinciding with the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse (which will take place later that evening at 12:12 a.m.) at Grey Rocks at Cravens Terrace (1509 Caroline Street, Chattanooga, TN 37409).

Named in honor of Grey Rock's new owner Garnet Chapin's beloved rescue dog, "Blue Moon," who came from Cleveland, Tenn., the event will help raise funds for low-cost animal care provider Dixie Day Spay located in Cleveland, Tenn. and serving the greater Chattanooga/Cleveland region.

Reserve Tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple. To reserve your tickets visit www.gandhicenterforpeace.org/donate and make your donation.

Tickets --> www.gandhicenterforpeace.org/donate

The evening includes:

Tours of Grey Rocks (on the hour)

Live Music

Silent Auction

Screening of Grey Rocks' American Institute of Architects (AIA) Film Short entitled, "From the River to the Mountain: Protecting Cultural Landscapes"

Heavy Hors d'Oeuvres and Beverages

Info
Grey Rocks at Craven's Terrace 1509 Caroline Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Moon Barking: An Evening of Celebration & Awareness - 2019-01-20 19:00:00
DI 16.02

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours