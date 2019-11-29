Blue October

Google Calendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this age of pervasive and boundless jadedness, you might be forgiven for being taken aback when someone says to you: “I hope you’re happy.” It’d be easy to load that phrase with acerbic meaning, to interpret it foremost as coming from a place of spite and sarcasm. And nine times out of 10, you’d probably be right. But in the case of seminal musicians Blue October, the statement is disarmingly sincere.

Info

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blue October - 2020-03-18 20:00:00
DI 16.48

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

November 29, 2019

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Wednesday

December 4, 2019

Thursday

December 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours