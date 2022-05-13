Blueberries 101

× Expand Crabtree Farms Come learn all about growing blueberries!

Learn in a casual, approachable setting on how to become a master or at least superb grower of blueberries.

Tricks & tips will be revealed by Jessie “FatHappyFarmer” Gantt-Temple (of Feathers & Fruit), who specializes in larger growth of these fruity bushes. Varieties, soil amendments, pest control & recipes are a few of the topics to be covered, but most importantly you will leave with the confidence and knowledge to grow tasty berries for years to come!

Every attendee will have the option of buying Crabtree Farms' blueberry bushes to plant in their own gardens or farms.

