Blueberries 101

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Learn in a casual, approachable setting on how to become a master or at least superb grower of blueberries.

Tricks & tips will be revealed by Jessie “FatHappyFarmer” Gantt-Temple (of Feathers & Fruit), who specializes in larger growth of these fruity bushes. Varieties, soil amendments, pest control & recipes are a few of the topics to be covered, but most importantly you will leave with the confidence and knowledge to grow tasty berries for years to come!

Every attendee will have the option of buying Crabtree Farms' blueberry bushes to plant in their own gardens or farms.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don't make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Ashley Clayton aclayton@crabtreefarms.org.

4234939155
