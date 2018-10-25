Join us for live Bluegrass featuring Fox Mountain Express. You won’t want to miss their great harmonies, fast banjo or the fun! FEED your soul with FEED and Fox Mountain Express.
Fox Mountain Express
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningBecoming Bilingual: How to Make Your Language Learning Goal a Reality
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & Learning Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt on the Patio
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Intermediate Drawing with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Drawing Basics with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
Friday
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyEmbrace Aging Forum
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkFood Truck Friday's, Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra, String Quintet
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtists on the Loose Reception
-
FilmPandas 3D
-
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk Shows Parties & ClubsSpotlight Social
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceDisney's "Newsies"
-
Theater & DanceThe Odd Couple
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMike Mcdade
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Education & LearningArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Beginning Acrylic Painting with Karen Reader
-
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & LearningWorking Through Stress With Writing
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman on the Patio
-