Chattanooga’s new Miller Park will be the setting May 18 for Bluegrass in the Park, a free bluegrass festival featuring local bluegrass bands, food trucks, and a variety of activities.

The event is family friendly with all community members welcome. It’s scheduled during Ironman 70.3 weekend so that athletes and families can have something to do during the afternoon and evening before the race.

The current schedule is:

5:00 p.m: Caney Creek Company

7:00 p.m.: Grandview Mountain Pickers

8:00 p.m.: New Dismembered Tennesseans