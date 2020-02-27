The Barbaric Yawps are coming to FEED this Halloween! They are an eclectic, acoustic band steeped in bluegrass, old-time and traditional country.

Formed in 2013, the Yawps' original members included Kate Agnew on Banjo and vocals, Joel Keene on bass and vocals, and Jim Watkins on Guitar, mandolin, and vocals. In January 2015 Thomas Ryan joined the group on banjo, guitar, mandolin, and vocals. Kate left the band in May 2016 to return to her hometown of Jacksonville and we were joined by Jeremy Guider on mandolin, guitar, & vocals. We play originals and covers of a wide array of artists ranging from Bill Monroe and The Stanley Brothers, to John Hartford and John Prine, to the Beatles, Funkadelic, Radiohead, Pink Floyd,and the Rolling Stones.