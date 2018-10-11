Barefoot Nellie & Co.

to Google Calendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for Bluegrass Thursday featuring Barefoot Nellie & Co.! The smooth driving Bluegrass band was founded in 2007 by Eric and August Bruce. The band blends standard bluegrass with driving, darker arrangements to create a sound all their own.

To date, Barefoot Nellie & Co. has been featured on the PBS series “Song of the Mountains” and taken home awards at Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro and Bluegrass on the Plains in Auburn where they won recording time at Mountain Fever Studios in Willis, Virginia.

We’ll see you at FEED.

Info
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Barefoot Nellie & Co. - 2018-10-11 19:30:00
DI 15.40

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours