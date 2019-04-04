Join us for live Bluegrass featuring Fox Mountain Express. You won’t want to miss their great harmonies, fast banjo or the fun! FEED your soul with food, drinks and Fox Mountain Express.
Fox Mountain Express
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"From My Perspective" Art Exhibition
-
Concerts & Live MusicJonathan Wimpee
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge: Tim Ferguson Project
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicRev. Horton Heat & Kinky Friedman
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Thursday
-
Talks & ReadingsEva Kor
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicBob Weir & Wolf Brothers
-
Theater & DanceThe Musical of Musicals
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSteep Canyon Rangers
-
This & ThatVideo Game Night
Saturday
-
This & ThatSpring Cruise In
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & Learning OutdoorWalk A Mile Chattanooga
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsRooted in Color: A Conference on Collecting African American Art
-
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden OutdoorEarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal"
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Theater & DanceBallet in the Park
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicStephen Busie
-
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows Markets This & ThatOoltewah Bridal Market
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Talks & ReadingsApril Fools’ Day Conversation with George Singleton
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBeginner Astrology
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Talks & ReadingsArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & LearningIntermediate Handlettering: Bounce and Serif
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & Learning Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-