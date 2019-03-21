The Grandview Pickers

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Thursday nights mean live Bluegrass at FEED! Join us this week as we welcome the Grandview Pickers. These siblings love to sing and play! Start the weekend a little early and join us for Bluegrass Thursday!

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
