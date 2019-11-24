Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need

Google Calendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Blues Chattanooga will hold a Blues Concert on Sunday November 24, 2019, from 7pm to 10pm at the Bessie Smith Hall. 

BluesChattanooga.com is a non-profit (501c3) organization that preserves, presents and perpetuates the Blues. It serves Blues musicians, the Blues community and the general public.  BluesChattanooga on request sponsors a “Blues in the Schools” Program for Children and Youth.   

The proceeds will benefit the Off Site Programs of the Chambliss Center for Children. 

The event and performance will be hosted by deaconbluz and the Chattanooga Blues All Stars including: Johnny Smith—drums; Mike Andrews—Guitar; Danny Sample—Keys; Reggio Moss—Bass; Amber Carrington—vocalist; Ikiko Bass—Vocalist

Admission to the event is $20.00 plus a package of socks or gloves or shoes or a coat for children.

Tickets are available at the door.

Info

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need - 2019-11-24 19:00:00
DI 16.46

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Friday

November 15, 2019

Saturday

November 16, 2019

Sunday

November 17, 2019

Monday

November 18, 2019

Tuesday

November 19, 2019

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours