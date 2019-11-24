Blues Benefit Concert For Children In Need

Blues Chattanooga will hold a Blues Concert on Sunday November 24, 2019, from 7pm to 10pm at the Bessie Smith Hall.

BluesChattanooga.com is a non-profit (501c3) organization that preserves, presents and perpetuates the Blues. It serves Blues musicians, the Blues community and the general public. BluesChattanooga on request sponsors a “Blues in the Schools” Program for Children and Youth.

The proceeds will benefit the Off Site Programs of the Chambliss Center for Children.

The event and performance will be hosted by deaconbluz and the Chattanooga Blues All Stars including: Johnny Smith—drums; Mike Andrews—Guitar; Danny Sample—Keys; Reggio Moss—Bass; Amber Carrington—vocalist; Ikiko Bass—Vocalist

Admission to the event is $20.00 plus a package of socks or gloves or shoes or a coat for children.

Tickets are available at the door.