Blues, Bluegrass, Bourbon, and Brews: Bands on the Bluff

For this season’s Bands on the Bluff finale we’ll go with the blues (and brews). Tonight’s event features Laura Walker & the Traveling Tennesseans, Rick Rushing, and Caney Village all joining together at the intersection of blues and bluegrass.

Admission is just $5 for adults (free for children 17 and under and for Hunter members) and includes access to our galleries. Throwback Thursday begins at 4, performance at 6.

All Bands on the Bluff performances are generously sponsored by Coca Cola UNITED and presented in partnership with SoundCorps.