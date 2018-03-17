Board the Bus to Financial Fitness!

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

The BB&T Bank Bus is coming to the Bethlehem Center in Alton Park on Saturday, March 17th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Breakfast will be provided!

Don’t miss FREE workshops on credit scores, budgeting, and buying a home. We’re also offering free one-on-one credit score counseling and information on how to purchase a home using your Section 8 voucher. Credit counselors available at 9am, workshops begin at 10am.

The Bank Bus serves as a community resource center conducive to providing financial education and lending information. It's a full-size commercial bus retrofitted as a self-contained production and educational center. It contains computer workstations, printers, and more!

Need a ride? Transportation will be available to and from the Alton Place Apartments and Emma Wheeler Homes leasing offices.

