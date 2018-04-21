Boardwalk Boogie Trail 5k

Join us for the Boardwalk Boogie trail races featuring the scenic loop course at Harrison Bay State Park with magnificent lake views. You can run 1M, 2M, 5k or run one full loop of the Bay Point Loop trail (4.3 miles) for the Super 5k option! Your entry gets you a medal, a shirt, and a great time! All proceeds will help fund additional sections of boardwalk on the Bay Point Loop Trail.